Strong, dry winds send embers flying as the Hillside Fire burns in San Bernardino, Calif., on Thursday, Oct. 31, 2019. The blaze, which ignited during
A firefighter sprays water on a leveled home as the Hillside Fire burns in San Bernardino, Calif., on Thursday, Oct. 31, 2019. Whipped by strong wind,
A firefighter sprays water on a scorched home as the Hillside Fire burns in San Bernardino, Calif., on Thursday, Oct. 31, 2019. Whipped by strong wind
Firefighter Jesse Sparks mops up at a destroyed home as the Hillside Fire burns in San Bernardino, Calif., on Thursday, Oct. 31, 2019. Whipped by stro
Firefighters mop up at a leveled home as the Hillside Fire burns in San Bernardino, Calif., on Thursday, Oct. 31, 2019. The blaze, which ignited durin
A Riverside County Sheriff's deputy photographs a charred vehicle that might have started the 46 Fire after a police chase is seen in Rancho Jurupa Pa
A firefighter puts out hotspots in a wildfire in Riverside, Calif. Thursday, Oct. 31, 2019. Strong winds fanned new Southern California wildfires on
Firefighters stand near a charred vehicle that might started the 46 Fire after a police chase in Rancho Jurupa Park Thursday, Oct. 31, 2019, in Rivers
A firefighter puts out hotspots at a cardboard box factory that burned down by a wildfire in Riverside, Calif. Thursday, Oct. 31, 2019. Several blaze
Firefighters rest with their fire truck at outside a cardboard box factory that burned down by a wildfire in Riverside, Calif. Thursday, Oct. 31, 2019
Firefighters rest at outside a cardboard box factory that burned down by a wildfire in Riverside, Calif. Thursday, Oct. 31, 2019. Several blazes broke
This remote-camera photo posted on the Ventura County Fire Department's Twitter page shows the beginning of the Maria fire at an antenna farm atop Sou
This photo from video provided by KTLA-TV shows shows the beginning of the Maria fire at an antenna farm atop South Mountain near Santa Paula, Calif.,
Justo and Bernadette Laos look through the charred remains of the home they rented that was destroyed by the Kincade Fire near Geyserville, Calif., Th
Bernadette Laos looks for salvageable items in her home that was destroyed by the Kincade Fire near Geyserville, Calif., Thursday, Oct. 31, 2019. The
Justo and Bernadette Laos show a photo of the home they rented that was destroyed by the Kincade Fire near Geyserville, Calif., Thursday, Oct. 31, 201
Bernadette Laos looks at jewelry she salvaged from her home that was destroyed by the Kincade Fire near Geyserville, Calif., Thursday, Oct. 31, 2019.
Bernadette Laos looks at jewelry she salvaged from her home that was destroyed by the Kincade Fire near Geyserville, Calif., Thursday, Oct. 31, 2019.
A friend of Bernadette Laos displays jewelry salvaged from her home that was destroyed by the Kincade Fire near Geyserville, Calif., Thursday, Oct. 31
Bernadette Laos looks for salvageable items in her home that was destroyed by the Kincade Fire near Geyserville, Calif., Thursday, Oct. 31, 2019. (AP
LOS ANGELES (AP) — The Latest on California fires (all times local):
12:20 a.m.
A brush fire north of Los Angeles has quickly grown to more than 11 square miles (28 sq. kilometers) even as calmer weather allowed crews to increase containment on multiple wildfires elsewhere in the state.
Ventura County emergency officials provided an update around 11:30 p.m. Thursday that said the fast-moving fire had spread to approximately 7,400 acres, with 0% containment. The fire erupted Thursday evening itself, quickly spreading from a hilltop near Santa Paula. Authorities have ordered evacuations for around 7,500 people in an area that includes roughly 1,800 buildings.
Dozens of locals schools across several districts have announced Friday closures in light of what's being dubbed the Maria fire.
Ventura County Sheriff Bill Ayub says aerial firefighting efforts were hampered by someone flying a small drone "apparently looking at photography" Thursday evening.
10:25 p.m.
Calmer weather allowed crews to increase containment on multiple wildfires after gusts fanned blazes across California and led utilities to cut power to prevent winds from damaging equipment and igniting an inferno.
The winds largely subsided as Red Flag warnings for fire danger remained in place through Friday evening for some inland areas to the north and west of Los Angeles.
A wildfire erupted Thursday evening and quickly spread north of Los Angeles. Authorities ordered evacuations for about 7,500 people in an area that includes roughly 1,800 buildings as the blaze threatened the community of Somis.
Nearly 200,000 Sonoma County residents were allowed to return home amid a 120-square-mile (311-square-kilometer) fire that forced them to evacuate. At least 140 homes were destroyed.
About 80,000 people in the south remained without power after intentional blackouts.