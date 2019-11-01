TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Max Lee (李堉睿), son of popular Taiwanese actor Lee Hsing-wen (李興文), has been sued by IKEA for illegally staying overnight at a New Taipei branch and pretending to shower and masturbate in a Youtube video he posted on Thursday (Oct. 31).

In the video titled "24Hour Challenge – Overnight inside IKEA," Lee hid in the furniture section of the IKEA in Xinzhuang District, walking on every table on display after the store closed. At one point, Lee even took off his clothes and sat on an IKEA toilet.



Max Lee walks furniture. (Youtube screenshot)

During his stay, an alarm went off, but Lee was able to conceal himself from the security guard. Lee then pretended he was lost and escaped the scene when the store opened the following morning, reported Liberty Times.

IKEA pressed charges against Lee after the video went viral, stirring up controversy. The Xinzhuang police precinct has handled the incident as a case of obscenity and trespassing.

Last year, Lee was criticized for displaying a bottle containing what appeared to be marijuana on Instagram, to which he responded, "Taiwanese have no sense of humor." Many Taiwanese netizens have expressed disbelief about Lee's behavior and called him "uncultured."