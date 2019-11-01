German Chancellor Angela Merkel met with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi Friday.

She was greeted by a guard of honor and will lay a wreath at a memorial ceremony for Mahatma Gandhi.

The chancellor sat as the national anthems were played due to her ongoing health problems.



She and Modi attended the presidential palace without pollution masks, despite the megacity's air at the time containing noxious particles 19 times the World Health Organization's safe maximum, according to the US embassy website.

Why is Merkel visiting India?

During her three-day visit to the capital, Merkel will visit a Delhi metro station, which uses coaches manufactured by Berlin-headquartered Bombardier Transportation, as well as a German-Indian automotive components manufacturer on the outskirts of the city.

Merkel and Modi are also set to discuss trade and investment between the two countries as well as foreign policy and security.

The talks are the fifth in a series of biennial bilateral summits between Germany and India. The high-level German delegation also includes Foreign Minister Heiko Maas, Agriculture Minister Julia Klöckner and Education Minister Anja Karliczek.

Germany is India's most important trading partner within the European Union.

