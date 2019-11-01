Through Thursday, October 31, 2019
By Associated Press
2019/11/01 13:17
|
|GP
|G
|A
|PTS
|Leon Draisaitl, EDM
|14
|12
|13
|25
|David Pastrnak, BOS
|12
|12
|12
|24
|John Carlson, WAS
|14
|7
|16
|23
|Connor McDavid, EDM
|14
|6
|17
|23
|Brad Marchand, BOS
|12
|7
|14
|21
|Alex Ovechkin, WAS
|14
|11
|7
|18
|Elias Pettersson, VAN
|12
|4
|14
|18
|Mark Stone, VEG
|14
|8
|9
|17
|Jack Eichel, BUF
|13
|7
|10
|17
|Nathan MacKinnon, COL
|12
|7
|10
|17
|Sidney Crosby, PIT
|13
|5
|12
|17
|Auston Matthews, TOR
|14
|11
|5
|16
|Mitchell Marner, TOR
|14
|3
|13
|16
|Jonathan Huberdeau, FLA
|13
|7
|8
|15
|Aleksander Barkov, FLA
|13
|1
|14
|15
|4 tied with 14 pts.