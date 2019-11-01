In this Oct. 26, 2019 photo, a female police officer stands in the street during an anti-government protest in Santiago, Chile. Chile has been facing
In this Oct. 25, 2019 photo, people gather during an anti-government protest in Santiago, Chile. At least 20 people have died in the turmoil that has
In this Oct. 29, 2019 photo, anti-government protesters shield themselves from a police water cannon in Santiago, Chile. Demonstrations that began wit
In this Oct. 26, 2019 photo, a police water cannon sprays anti-government demonstrators in Valparaiso, Chile. Clashes broke out Saturday as demonstrat
In this Oct. 29, 2019 photo, Aymara supporters of Bolivia's President Evo Morales sit outside the presidential palace, keeping an eye out for anyone w
This Oct. 17, 2019 frame grab from video provided by the Mexican government shows Ovidio Guzman Lopez at the moment of his detention, in Culiacan, Mex
In this Oct. 30, 2019 photo, people gather around a car riddled by bullets on the road leading to Tacueyo, in southwest Colombia. Five indigenous lead
In this Oct. 29, 2019 photo, protesters gather in front of a mural depicting justice as equality, under a bridge in the Delmas community of the distri
In this Oct. 28, 2019 photo, people take selfies inside the church dedicated to folk saint Maximon on his feast day in San Andres Itzapa, Guatemala. S
In this Oct. 25, 2019 photo, a woman stikes a pose as she shows off her tattoos during Tattoo Week, in Sao Paulo, Brazil. Tattoo Week is an annual eve
In this Oct. 27, 2019 photo, a man dressed as a Day of the Dead skeleton holds a Mexican flag as he rides the lead car during the opening parade of th
In this Oct. 27, 2019 photo, Mercedes driver Lewis Hamilton, of Britain, celebrates after his victory in the Formula One Mexico Grand Prix auto race a
In this Oct. 27, 2019 photo, Mercedes driver Lewis Hamilton, of Britain, celebrates with his crew after winning the Formula One Mexico Grand Prix auto
In this Oct. 27, 2019 photo, a Mexican wrestling mask and a Charro hat hang from the fence of the track during the Formula One Mexico Grand Prix auto
In this Oct. 26, 2019 photo, a woman dressed as a Catrina poses for a photo as she joins a parade on Mexico City's iconic Reforma Avenue during Day o
This photo gallery highlights some of the top news images made by Associated Press photographers in Latin America and the Caribbean that were published in the past week.
Thousands of young Chileans marched to demand improved social services as government and opposition leaders debated the response to nearly two weeks of protests that have paralyzed much of the capital and forced the cancellation of two international summits.
In Bolivia, violence has escalated since President Evo Morales was declared the winner of the Oct. 20 vote amid delays in the vote count. The opposition alleges the outcome was rigged to give Morales enough of a majority to avoid a runoff election; the president denies any irregularities.
Colombian President Ivan Duque will deploy 2,500 troops to a conflict-ridden zone to reinforce security after a band of renegade rebels allegedly killed five indigenous leaders. The five people from the Tacueyo reservation were killed when their caravan was ambushed by gunmen the government says belong to a faction of Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia that refused to accept the group's peace treaty with the government.
Lewis Hamilton got the Mexican victory party he craved. He'll have to wait another week for a sixth career championship. The Mercedes driver overcame Ferrari's front-row start to win the Mexican Grand Prix, pushing him so close to the season championship that he's all but guaranteed to win it next week at the U.S. Grand Prix in Texas.
Mexico is marking its Day of the Dead amid the 500th anniversary of the Spanish Conquest, and true to the holiday's roots, it has become an opportunity for reflection and reconciliation, not revenge.
Curated by Edited by staff photographer Arnulfo Franco in Panama City.