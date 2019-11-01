  1. Home
  2. World

ASEAN meet spotlights advances in trade, sea pact, and rifts

By  Associated Press
2019/11/01 12:22
In this Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2019. Thai policemen walk in front of a banner welcoming Association of Southeast Asian Nations at the venue of The 35th ann

In this Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2019. Thai policemen walk in front of a banner welcoming Association of Southeast Asian Nations at the venue of The 35th ann

In this Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2019. Thai workers give finishing touch to the decorations of the venue ahead the 35th Association of Southeast Asian Nation

In this Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2019. Thai workers give finishing touch to the decorations of the venue ahead the 35th Association of Southeast Asian Nation

In this Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2019. Thai policemen walk behind banner welcoming Association of Southeast Asian Nations at the venue of The 35th annual Ass

In this Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2019. Thai policemen walk behind banner welcoming Association of Southeast Asian Nations at the venue of The 35th annual Ass

FILE - In this Sept. 18, 2019, file photo, U.S. President Donald Trump and new national security adviser Robert C. O'Brien talk with reporters before

FILE - In this Sept. 18, 2019, file photo, U.S. President Donald Trump and new national security adviser Robert C. O'Brien talk with reporters before

FILE - In this Oct. 21, 2019, file photo, Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross listening to President Donald Trump speak during a Cabinet meeting in the Cab

FILE - In this Oct. 21, 2019, file photo, Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross listening to President Donald Trump speak during a Cabinet meeting in the Cab

NONTHABURI, Thailand (AP) — Southeast Asian leaders meeting this weekend in Bangkok are making last-minute efforts with wealthier neighbors led by China to conclude talks on one of the world's largest free-trade accords.

They will also praise progress in talks on a nonaggression pact in the disputed South China Sea, where China is accused of intimidating smaller neighbors. But intractable differences, often hidden behind handshakes, have stymied such efforts by the 10-member Association of Southeast Asian Nations.

President Donald Trump is skipping the event in a palpable absence that could be viewed in the region as a snub. He is instead sending national security adviser Robert O'Brien and Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross.

Manila-based analyst Richard Heydarian says his absence, due to troubles at home, plays into concerns over American commitment to the region.