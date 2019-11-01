NONTHABURI, Thailand (AP) — Southeast Asian leaders meeting this weekend in Bangkok are making last-minute efforts with wealthier neighbors led by China to conclude talks on one of the world's largest free-trade accords.

They will also praise progress in talks on a nonaggression pact in the disputed South China Sea, where China is accused of intimidating smaller neighbors. But intractable differences, often hidden behind handshakes, have stymied such efforts by the 10-member Association of Southeast Asian Nations.

President Donald Trump is skipping the event in a palpable absence that could be viewed in the region as a snub. He is instead sending national security adviser Robert O'Brien and Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross.

Manila-based analyst Richard Heydarian says his absence, due to troubles at home, plays into concerns over American commitment to the region.