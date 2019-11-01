Rescue efforts were underway on Friday after a South Korean ambulance helicopter with seven people on board crashed into the sea off the country's east coast.

Seong Ho-seon, who is part of the team looking for survivors, said that the helicopter was responding to an injury of a crab fisherman when it crashed at approximately 11:30 p.m. Thursday. It had the wounded patient on board and was en route to a hospital in Daegu on the mainland when tragedy struck.

Read more: Japan and South Korea seek to mend relations

"We presume that the helicopter crashed into sea within two minutes after liftoff," Seong said as part of a televised briefing.

The accident took place near the South Korea-controlled islets of Dokdo.

Numerous airplanes have been deployed, as well as 30 divers, but until now, no survivors have been found.

jsi/aw (AP, Reuters)

Each evening at 1830 UTC, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.