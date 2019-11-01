TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A parade for Kuomintang (KMT) presidential candidate Han Kuo-yu (韓國瑜) is going to be held in Taipei this afternoon (Nov. 1), disrupting traffic in the heart of the city this afternoon.

From 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. today, an election rally parade is going to be held for Han in downtown Taipei and the Taipei City Police Department has announced routes in which traffic control measures which will be put in place for the march, reported UDN. Police call on motorists in the area to alter their routes in advance to avoid delays.

Gathering venues, where traffic controls and variable controls could be implemented based on conditions at the time, include: the east slow lane of South Xinsheng Road, Section 2 (except for No.2 to No.28 South Xinsheng Road, Section 2) and the east slow lane of South Xinsheng Road, Section 2 (excluding No.28 to No.32 South Xinsheng Road, Section 2).

The route of the parade is as follows:

It starts at Da'an Forest Park (Xinsheng South Road) → Xinyi Road, Sections 3, 4, and 5 → Songzhi Road → Songgao Road → Songren Road → Zhongxiao East Road, Sections 5 and 4 → Fuxing South Road, Section 1 → North Fuxing Road → East Minzu road → Chongqing North Road, Sections 3, 2, and 1 → Zhongxiao West Road, Section 1 → Zhonghua Road, Sections 1 and 2 → Guilin road → Xiyuan Road, Section 1 → Mengmeng Avenue, Section 1 → Heping West Road, Section 1 → Roosevelt Road, Sections 2, 3, 4, and 5 → Xinglong Road, Sections 1, 2, 3, and 4 → Muzha Road, Sections 2 and 1 → Muzha Road Section I, Lane 76 → Hexing Road, where controls will removed after assembly concludes.

The Traffic Division of the Taipei City Police Department reminds the public that the march coincides with rush hour traffic on Friday. The Traffic Division said that flexible traffic controls will be carried out based on conditions at the scene.

Motorists are advised to steer clear of the parade as much as possible to avoid getting caught in traffic jams. However, if motorists encounter the parade, they are advised to follow commands of traffic police to reduce speed or halt.