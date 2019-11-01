  1. Home
  2. World

China's economy struggles as consumers tighten belts

By JOE McDONALD , AP Business Writer, Associated Press
2019/11/01 11:07
In this Oct. 31, 2019, photo, an employee dusts merchandise at a jewelry store in a shopping mall in Beijing. Chinese leaders are counting on consumer

In this Oct. 31, 2019, photo, an employee dusts merchandise at a jewelry store in a shopping mall in Beijing. Chinese leaders are counting on consumer

In this Oct. 31, 2019, photo, employees wait for customers at a discount clothing retailer in a shopping mall in Beijing. Chinese leaders are counting

In this Oct. 31, 2019, photo, employees wait for customers at a discount clothing retailer in a shopping mall in Beijing. Chinese leaders are counting

In this Oct. 31, 2019, photo, a woman browses items for sale at a discount clothing retailer in a shopping mall in Beijing. Chinese leaders are counti

In this Oct. 31, 2019, photo, a woman browses items for sale at a discount clothing retailer in a shopping mall in Beijing. Chinese leaders are counti

In this Oct. 31, 2019, photo an employee waits for customers at an electronics store in a shopping mall in Beijing. Chinese leaders are counting on co

In this Oct. 31, 2019, photo an employee waits for customers at an electronics store in a shopping mall in Beijing. Chinese leaders are counting on co

BEIJING (AP) — Chinese consumers are tightening their belts and causing a slump in demand that is a bigger threat to economic growth than a trade war with Washington.

Communist leaders are counting on consumers to power the economy, replacing trade and investment. But they are jittery over the tariff war with President Donald Trump and possible job losses.

That hurts sales of cars, real estate and other big-ticket items and helped to cause economic growth to slump to a multidecade low of 6% in the latest quarter.

That is challenging Beijing's determination to shore up slumping growth without resorting to stimulus spending that might drive up already high debt levels.