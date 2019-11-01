ATLANTA (AP) — Kendrick Nunn scored a career-high 28 points to add to his record-setting start and Miami beat Atlanta 106-97 on Thursday night, giving the Heat two wins over the Hawks in three days.

Nunn's 112 points are the highest total through the first five games for any undrafted player in NBA history. Connie Hawkins of the Phoenix Suns scored 105 points in his first five games of the 1969-70 season.

Nunn, a 6-foot-2 guard from Oakland University in Michigan, scored 14 points in the third quarter. He began his career with 24 points against Memphis on Oct. 23, and he has kept shooting. He has scored at least 24 points three times in Miami's first five games.

Another record-setting rookie, Tyler Herro, had 17 points. Herro scored 29 points off the bench in the Heat's 112-97 win over Atlanta on Tuesday night to set a franchise record for a rookie reserve.

Jabari Parker led Atlanta with 23 points. DeAndre Bembry had 18 points, 10 rebounds and eight assists.

The Hawks were without point guard Trae Young, who sprained his right ankle on Tuesday night. He did not appear to be walking with a limp before the game.

Miami held a lead of 18 points, but Atlanta made a late comeback attempt.

Bembry's steal and basket cut Miami's lead to 94-88 midway through the final period. Following a timeout, Meyers Leonard sank two 3-pointers for Miami, followed by a Nunn layup, for a 102-88 lead. Leonard had 16 points.

Rookie Cam Reddish had nine points in his fill-in start at point guard. Reddish joined De'Andre Hunter as rookie starters.

Jimmy Butler, who had 21 points in his Heat debut on Tuesday night, scored only five points but added 11 assists and nine rebounds.

TIP-INS

Heat: F Justise Winslow (lower back stiffness) did not play. ... The Heat took the lead with a string of 3-pointers late in the opening period, including Bam Adebayo's fourth career 3 and first of the season. ... Coach Erik Spoelstra made a successful challenge of a charge call against Adebayo in the second period.

Hawks: Playing behind Reddish, Tyrone Wallace helped spark a 10-1 run late in the first half. Wallace had six points in the second quarter and 12 overall in his second game after being claimed off waivers on Oct. 23. ... The Hawks transferred Brandon Goodwin from their new College Park G League franchise in metro Atlanta.

UP NEXT

The Heat will play host to Houston on Sunday night.

The Hawks continue a stretch of four straight home games when they face the San Antonio Spurs on Tuesday night.

___

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports