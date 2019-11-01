  1. Home
  2. Sports & Entertainment

Cute DIY costumes spotted at Tianmu Halloween Festival in Taipei

Photos of original costumes from Taipei's 2019 Tianmu Halloween Festival

  498
By Keoni Everington, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2019/11/01 10:27
(Photo by Angeline Chen)

(Photo by Angeline Chen)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The 2019 Tianmu Halloween Festival on Oct. 26 saw a plethora of kids wearing cute, creative costumes with a wide variety of themes, such as horror film villains, cartoon characters, iconic celebrities, food delivery drivers, zombies, and mummies.

The 11th edition of the annual festival attracted nearly 200,000 participants in the Tianmu neighborhood, according to the Taipei City Government. Legions of trick-or-treaters descended on 250 stores and businesses that had set up pumpkin lanterns outside their storefronts to identify themselves as trick-or-treat destinations.

Once the site of U.S. military personnel housing from the 1950s to 1970s, the area has continued to draw foreign residents since the establishment of the Taipei American School, Taipei Japanese School, and Taipei European School. The confluence of foreign schools and American influence has lent itself to the ever-burgeoning Halloween festival, jointly held by the Taipei City Office of Commerce and Tianmu Marketplace Development Association since 2008.

Photographer Angeline Chen documented this year's Halloween festival, capturing a number of photos of kids in costume. In addition to the standard Marvel heroes and Disney princesses, Chen documented many highly imaginative DIY costumes on display that day.


Ursula (left) and Ariel (right) from Disney film "The Little Mermaid." (Angeline Chen photo)


Costumes inspired by Disney film "Coco." (Angeline Chen photo)


French fry (left), fireman with truck (right). (Angeline Chen photo)


Medama-Oyaji (Eyeball Father) from Japanese anime film "GeGeGe no Kitarō" (Angeline Chen photo)


Twin brother and sister Qing Dynasty zombies wearing costumes made from black garbage bags. (Angeline Chen photo)


Girl dressed as paper doll. (Angeline Chen photo)


Mummies wrapped in gauze. (Angeline Chen photo)


Chucky (left) and his bride (right). Angeline Chen photo)


"Candy Panda" kids (left), Uber Eats kid (right). (Angeline Chen photo)


Mother and daughter dressed as Landlady of Pig Sty Alley from film "Kung Fu Hustle." (Angeline Chen photo)


Marilyn Monroe and Elvis. (Angeline Chen photo)
Halloween
Halloween costumes
Halloween Party
Halloween in Taiwan
Halloween in Taipei
Halloween celebration

RELATED ARTICLES

Top 10 Halloween parties in Taiwan for 2019
Top 10 Halloween parties in Taiwan for 2019
2019/10/25 15:34
Experience Halloween spirit at Taipei Zoo
Experience Halloween spirit at Taipei Zoo
2019/10/20 15:10
Taiwan club spoofs famous EDM DJs for Halloween party in Taichung
Taiwan club spoofs famous EDM DJs for Halloween party in Taichung
2019/10/06 18:11
Ghoulish Han Kuo-yu masks Made in China surface in Taiwan
Ghoulish Han Kuo-yu masks Made in China surface in Taiwan
2019/06/26 16:04
Boy's Nacho Libre costume wins Taiwan News Halloween Photo of the Day Contest
Boy's Nacho Libre costume wins Taiwan News Halloween Photo of the Day Contest
2018/11/05 14:21