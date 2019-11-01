TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The 2019 Tianmu Halloween Festival on Oct. 26 saw a plethora of kids wearing cute, creative costumes with a wide variety of themes, such as horror film villains, cartoon characters, iconic celebrities, food delivery drivers, zombies, and mummies.

The 11th edition of the annual festival attracted nearly 200,000 participants in the Tianmu neighborhood, according to the Taipei City Government. Legions of trick-or-treaters descended on 250 stores and businesses that had set up pumpkin lanterns outside their storefronts to identify themselves as trick-or-treat destinations.

Once the site of U.S. military personnel housing from the 1950s to 1970s, the area has continued to draw foreign residents since the establishment of the Taipei American School, Taipei Japanese School, and Taipei European School. The confluence of foreign schools and American influence has lent itself to the ever-burgeoning Halloween festival, jointly held by the Taipei City Office of Commerce and Tianmu Marketplace Development Association since 2008.

Photographer Angeline Chen documented this year's Halloween festival, capturing a number of photos of kids in costume. In addition to the standard Marvel heroes and Disney princesses, Chen documented many highly imaginative DIY costumes on display that day.



Ursula (left) and Ariel (right) from Disney film "The Little Mermaid." (Angeline Chen photo)



Costumes inspired by Disney film "Coco." (Angeline Chen photo)



French fry (left), fireman with truck (right). (Angeline Chen photo)



Medama-Oyaji (Eyeball Father) from Japanese anime film "GeGeGe no Kitarō" (Angeline Chen photo)



Twin brother and sister Qing Dynasty zombies wearing costumes made from black garbage bags. (Angeline Chen photo)



Girl dressed as paper doll. (Angeline Chen photo)



Mummies wrapped in gauze. (Angeline Chen photo)



Chucky (left) and his bride (right). Angeline Chen photo)



"Candy Panda" kids (left), Uber Eats kid (right). (Angeline Chen photo)



Mother and daughter dressed as Landlady of Pig Sty Alley from film "Kung Fu Hustle." (Angeline Chen photo)



Marilyn Monroe and Elvis. (Angeline Chen photo)