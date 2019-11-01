  1. Home
Costumed revelers to kick of 46th NYC Halloween parade

By  Associated Press
2019/11/01 06:58
Revelers gather for the Greenwich Village Halloween Parade, Thursday, Oct. 31, 2019, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)

A bulldog named "Prince Chunk", left, barks at Dwayne Steeler, right, dressed as a werewolf for the Greenwich Village Halloween Parade, Thursday, Oct.

Lola, a chihuahua, waits with revelers before they march in the Greenwich Village Halloween Parade, Thursday, Oct. 31, 2019, in New York. (AP Photo/Fr

NEW YORK (AP) — Tens of thousands of costumed revelers are set to march in New York City's 46th annual Village Halloween Parade.

The mile and a half parade kicks off Thursday night in Greenwich Village at Spring Street and proceeds up Sixth Avenue to West 15th Street.

This year's parade features hundreds of Wild Things-themed puppets and more than 50 music bands, dancers and artists. The parade, which is open to anyone wearing a costume, began in 1973 with a puppeteer marching with his family and grew into a televised extravaganza.

The New York Police Department reports it's on "heightened vigilance" to keep everyone safe despite saying there were no credible threats.