  1. Home
  2. World

Suso's goal lifts AC Milan to 1st win under Pioli

By  Associated Press
2019/11/01 05:56
AC Milan's Suso scores his side's opening goal during the Serie A soccer match between AC Milan and Spal at the San Siro stadium, in Milan, Italy, Thu

AC Milan's Suso scores his side's opening goal during the Serie A soccer match between AC Milan and Spal at the San Siro stadium, in Milan, Italy, Thu

AC Milan's Suso, top left, celebrates with his teammates after scoring his side's opening goal during the Serie A soccer match between AC Milan and Sp

AC Milan's Suso, top left, celebrates with his teammates after scoring his side's opening goal during the Serie A soccer match between AC Milan and Sp

AC Milan's manager Stefano Pioli, left, gives instructions as AC Milan's Suso walks during the Serie A soccer match between AC Milan and Spal at the S

AC Milan's manager Stefano Pioli, left, gives instructions as AC Milan's Suso walks during the Serie A soccer match between AC Milan and Spal at the S

AC Milan's Lucas Paqueta, right, challenges for the ball with Spal's Jasmin Kurtic during the Serie A soccer match between AC Milan and Spal at the Sa

AC Milan's Lucas Paqueta, right, challenges for the ball with Spal's Jasmin Kurtic during the Serie A soccer match between AC Milan and Spal at the Sa

MILAN (AP) — New AC Milan coach Stefano Pioli earned his first win with the club as the Rossoneri beat Spal 1-0 in Serie A on Thursday.

Suso came off the bench to score with a free kick shortly after the hour mark, ending a scoreless streak stretching back to last season.

Milan's fourth win in 10 matches moved the Rossoneri up to 10th place while Spal remained in 19th place.

Samu Castillejo also hit the crossbar for Milan early on.

Suso, who had been heavily criticized for his performances this season, scored six minutes after coming on for Castillejo.

The Spaniard's free kick spun over Spal's wall then dipped down in under the bar.

Suso's previous goal came on May 19.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports