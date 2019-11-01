COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Several large library systems across the U.S. are suspending purchases of all electronic versions of Macmillan Publishers' new releases in a protest against the publishing house's planned restrictions on library sales.

Boycotts set to begin Friday include the Columbus Metropolitan Library, the Nashville Public Library, the Maryland Digital Library and Washington state's King County Library System.

Macmillan's library embargo also begins Friday. The publisher will restrict public libraries and consortium of all sizes to buying a single copy of each newly released e-book for the first eight weeks of publication.

The libraries say the policy cuts against their mission of promoting information distribution and literacy.

Macmillan CEO John Sargent has said in an open letter that a surge in e-book borrowing is decreasing the perceived economic value of books.