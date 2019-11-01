LONG POND, Pa. (AP) — Police say a Pennsylvania man fatally shot his girlfriend during an argument over his guns.

Pocono Mountain Regional Police say 88-year-old Bernard Pedreira shot 72-year-old Lydia Alamillo Bulaon at their home in Tunkhannock Township early Thursday.

A police affidavit says Pedreira told officers he was cleaning his guns when his girlfriend yelled at him to put them away. Police say Pedreira told them she grabbed a loaded gun and it went off, killing her. Court papers say he later told police he had "his finger on the trigger" at the time.

Authorities say the couple had a history of domestic complaints.

Pedreira is jailed without bail on a homicide charge. Court records don't list an attorney who could speak on his behalf.