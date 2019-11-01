MADRID (AP) — Spain's political parties are kicking off their electoral campaigns Thursday ahead of a Nov. 10 ballot that will take place amid renewed tensions over the future of the country's restive Catalonia region.

The fourth general election since 2015 follows failed negotiations to form a government between the Spanish Socialists — who came first in the April 28 election — and the anti-austerity Podemos (We Can).

The crisis over roughly half of Catalonia's 5.5 million voters' desire to secede from Spain revived this month with protests at times violent over the imprisonment of separatist leaders.

The incumbent Socialist leader, Pedro Sánchez, is ahead in the polls but has lost steam as support grows for the conservative Popular Party and the surging Vox far-right party.

The 8-day campaign begins at midnight Thursday.