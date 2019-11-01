With the seasonal end of daylight saving time fast approaching, many scientists say it's time for a permanent ban because of potential ill effects to human health.

Losing an hour of daylight sounds depressing, and at least one study found an increase in people seeking help for depression after turning the clocks back to standard time in November. That was in Scandinavia. But research says the springtime start of daylight saving time may be more harmful. It has been linked with more car accidents, heart attacks in vulnerable people and other health problems.

Daylight saving time runs from the second Sunday in March to the first Sunday in November. This year, that means turning your clocks back an hour at 2 a.m. local time this Sunday.