ISTANBUL (AP) — Turkey's official news agency says a former opposition lawmaker and newspaper editor convicted of aiding a terror group will be freed from prison.

Anadolu news agency said Thursday an appeals court ruled for the release of Republican People's Party ex-legislator Eren Erdem.

Erdem was sentenced to more than four years in prison in March, accused of supporting U.S.-based Muslim cleric Fethullah Gulen. The Turkish government says Gulen orchestrated a failed July 2016 coup, which he denies.

Erdem was accused of aiding Gulen's movement while editor of Karsi newspaper, which published recordings in 2013 that suggested government corruption — allegations the government rejects. Erdem denies the accusations.

Erdem was imprisoned in June 2018. Hundreds of thousands were investigated for alleged links to Gulen following the coup and about 30,000 remain jailed.