WORLD SPORTS at 1330 GMT

SOC--FIFA DATABASE

GENEVA — FIFA will open its legal work to scrutiny by publishing detailed verdicts in most ethics and disciplinary cases. Evidence and legal arguments in cases including bribe-taking by soccer officials, match-fixing and racial abuse by fans will be revealed in a website launched on Thursday. By Graham Dunbar. SENT: 400 words.

RGU--RWC FINAL PREVIEW

TOKYO — After six weeks, 47 games and one deadly typhoon that briefly wreaked havoc with the first Rugby World Cup to be staged in Asia, the winner will be determined in a contest between the two most physically intimidating teams around. The final on Saturday between England and South Africa will not be for the faint-hearted. By Steve Douglas. SENT: 980 words, photos.

RGU--RWC-SOUTH AFRICA-CAPTAIN KOLISI

TOKYO — Siya Kolisi remembers vividly the national euphoria in 2007 following the Springboks' second Rugby World Cup title. The first black player appointed Springboks captain gets a shot at history on Saturday in the final against England. By John Pye. SENT: 1,000 words, photos.

— Also:

— RWC-ENGLAND-SPENCER'S SURPRISE — From lunchtime with his kids, to playing in World Cup final. By Steve Douglas. SENT: 600 words, photos.

— RWC-ENGLAND TEAM — England unchanged for final, urged to have 'no fear' vs Boks. By Steve Douglas. SENT: 550 words, photos.

— RWC-WORLD RUGBY AWARDS — Joseph, Japan among rugby's elite in award nominations. SENT: 530 words, photos.

GLF--HSBC CHAMPIONS

SHANGHAI — Li Haotong has come a long way in the HSBC Champions, which he realized before hitting any of his 64 shots that carried him to a one-shot lead. By Doug Ferguson. SENT: 890 words, photos.

— Also:

— GLF--SWINGING SKIRTS — Nelly Korda and Mi Jung Hur share first-round lead. SENT: 200 words, photos.

TEN--WTA FINALS

SHENZHEN, China — Top-ranked Ash Barty has reached the semifinals in her debut appearance at the WTA Finals, beating Petra Kvitova 6-4, 6-2. Also, Bianca Andreescu withdrew with a left knee injury, and was replaced by Sofia Kenin. By Sandra Harwitt. SENT: 300 words, photos. Will be updated.

CAR--F1-UNITED STATES GP

AUSTIN, Texas — Lewis Hamilton has a certain love affair with the rolling hills and scrub land in the heart of Texas. By Jim Vertuno. SENT: 800 words, photo.

TEN--PARIS MASTERS

PARIS — Four-time champion Novak Djokovic faces unseeded Kyle Edmund for a place in the quarterfinals of the Paris Masters. Rafael Nadal takes on old rival Stan Wawrinka in their 22nd career meeting. By Jerome Pugmire. UPCOMING: 600 words, photos by 2100 GMT.

SOC--GERMANY SPOTLIGHT-BERLIN DERBY

BERLIN — Thirty years after the fall of the Berlin Wall, the first Bundesliga derby between the city's biggest clubs is dividing the German capital once again. By Ciaran Fahey. SENT: 640 words, photos.

SOC--SPAIN SPOTLIGHT-BALE

BARCELONA, Spain — Gareth Bale's future is once again in doubt after he traveled to London with the permission of Real Madrid to see his agent this week. By Joseph Wilson. SENT: 550 words, photo.

SOC--ITALY SPOTLIGHT-INTER MILAN

MILAN — The differences between the two Milan clubs could not be starker as the buzz is back in the blue and black half of the city. By Daniella Matar. UPCOMING: 500 words, photos by 1500 GMT.

SOC--ITALIAN ROUNDUP

MILAN — New AC Milan coach Stefano Pioli is still without a win as the struggling Rossoneri host Spal at the San Siro. UPCOMING: 300 words, photos by 2200 GMT.

Other stories:

— OLY--TOKYO MARATHON-Q&A — Things to know about feud over Tokyo's Olympic marathon. By Stephen Wade. SENT: 900 words, photos.

— BBO--WORLD SERIES — Nationals top Astros in Game 7 to win first title. By Ben Walker. SENT: 1,400 words, photos.

— BKN--NBA CAPSULES — Harden has 59 points, Rockets outscore Wizards 159-158. SENT: 1,100 words, photos.

— HKN--NHL CAPSULES — Huberdeau rallies Panthers past Avalanche 4-3. SENT: 600 words, photos.

