  1. Home
  2. World

Merkel's conservatives in Germany seek an end to sniping

By  Associated Press
2019/10/31 20:04
German Chancellor Angela Merkel attends the weekly cabinet meeting at the chancellery in Berlin, Germany, Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019. (AP Photo/Markus S

German Chancellor Angela Merkel attends the weekly cabinet meeting at the chancellery in Berlin, Germany, Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019. (AP Photo/Markus S

In this Friday, Dec. 7, 2018 file photo, Friedrich Merz, candidate for the party's chairmanship, delivers his speech during the party convention of th

In this Friday, Dec. 7, 2018 file photo, Friedrich Merz, candidate for the party's chairmanship, delivers his speech during the party convention of th

FILE - In this Dec. 7, 2018 file photo, newly elected CDU chairwoman Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer, left, and Friedrich Merz, right, wave during the part

FILE - In this Dec. 7, 2018 file photo, newly elected CDU chairwoman Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer, left, and Friedrich Merz, right, wave during the part

BERLIN (AP) — Prominent members of German Chancellor Angela Merkel's conservative party are calling for an end to internal sniping after the latest in a string of poor election performances.

Merkel's center-right Christian Democratic Union finished third in an election Sunday in Thuringia, a state it once dominated. That result prompted criticism of both the chancellor and her successor as party leader, Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer.

Leading conservative and one-time Merkel rival Friedrich Merz assailed Merkel for her "inertia and lack of leadership."

Merz's intervention itself drew sharp criticism. By Thursday, a call criticizing "self-destructive" behavior by "individuals" and assailing "attacks (that) are politically mindless as well as excessive in tone and style" had gathered support from 28 party lawmakers.

The CDU will hold a regular party congress next month.