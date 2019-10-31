A firefighter puts out hotspots in Simi Valley, Calif., Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019. (AP Photo/Ringo H.W. Chiu)
A charred tree stands above a smoky valley in the aftermath of the Kincade Fire near Healdsburg, Calif., Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019. (AP Photo/Charlie R
Charred remains of the Soda Rock Winery are framed by the building's stone facade in the aftermath of the Kincade Fire near Healdsburg, Calif., Wednes
A lone deer grazes on a charred ridge in the aftermath of the Kincade Fire near Healdsburg, Calif., Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel
A helicopter drops water to put out hotspots in Simi Valley, Calif., Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019. California is under siege at both ends of the state fro
Fire retardant covers the driveway of a golf club in Simi Valley, Calif., Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019. (AP Photo/Ringo H.W. Chiu)
Firefighters work to prevent flames from reaching nearby homes as a helicopter drops water during the Easy Fire, Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019, in Simi Val
Firefighters work to prevent flames from reaching nearby homes while battling the Easy Fire, Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019, in Simi Valley, Calif. It has
Firefighters brace themselves for incoming fire retardant during the Easy Fire, Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019, in Simi Valley, Calif. Fire officials say th
Firefighters work to prevent flames from reaching nearby homes during the Easy Fire, Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019, in Simi Valley, Calif. The fire has che
News crews and their vehicles are covered with fire retardant after an air tanker drop on Highway 23 as fire crews work the Easy Fire, Wednesday, Oct.
Highway 23 is covered in fire retardant after an air tanker drop as the Easy Fire threatened to jump the highway Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019, in Simi Val
Firefighters put out hot spots along Highway 23, closed to traffic due to the Easy Fire, Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019, in Simi Valley, Calif. (AP Photo/Ma
Qiana McCracken, assistant director of nursing at Riverside Heights Healthcare Center, said they were given 15 minutes warning to evacuate the facilit
SIMI VALLEY, Calif. (AP) — The Latest on California wildfires (all times local):
4:25 a.m.
A new wildfire has broken out in California, this one in San Bernardino, torching at least four homes and forcing evacuations.
The San Bernardino County Fire Department says the blaze was reported early Thursday along Highway 18 at Lower Waterman Canyon.
Aerial video from Sky7 showed at least four homes on fire, and more than 200 acres have reportedly burned.
Authorities ordered evacuations for the Northpark neighborhood and all areas in north San Bernardino west of Highway 18, according to media reports.
No other information was immediately available.
___
10:25 p.m.
Santa Ana winds are expected to linger for a final day after driving more than a dozen wildfires through California, sending thousands fleeing and burning nearly up to the walls of the Ronald Reagan Presidential Library.
Firefighters managed to tamp down or at least partially corral fires that for the past few days surged through tinder-dry brush in both the north and south, destroying dozens of homes.
But much of Los Angeles and Ventura counties remain under a National Weather Service red flag warning of extreme fire danger through Thursday evening because of bone-dry humidity and the chance of winds gusting to 70 mph (112 kph) in the mountains.
Fire crews worked through the night to make sure a fire that burned dangerously near the Reagan library Wednesday and prompted thousands to flee doesn't re-erupt.
___
Melley reported from Los Angeles. Associated Press writers John Antczak and Christopher Weber in Los Angeles, Amy Taxin in Jurupa Valley and Stefanie Dazio in Thousand Oaks contributed