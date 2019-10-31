  1. Home
Taipei City Government consultant denies sexual harassment

Taipei City Major Ko Wen-je was informed of the situation and said the individuals concerned had been separated and the matter would be investigated

By Alex Wu , Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2019/10/31 19:37
Liu Chia-jen and Ko Wen-je

Liu Chia-jen and Ko Wen-je (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taipei City Government consultant Liu Chia-jen (劉嘉仁) has denied sexually harassing Taipei City Government Vice-Spokesperson Huang Jing-ying (黃瀞瑩), during an interpellation at Taipei City Council on Thursday (Oct. 31).

CNA reported that Liu allegedly harassed Huang by calling her into his office to discuss work-related matters and closing the door. He also, reportedly, constantly sent her messages, which made her uncomfortable.

In response, Liu said the term “sexual harassment” was exaggerated. Instead, he characterized his messages as “a little bit annoying” and claimed his reminders were intended to ensure her performance met expectations, CNA wrote.

Huang made no comment. Chairperson of the Research, Development and Evaluation Commission, Yu Chia-che (余家哲), reportedly informed Taipei City Major Ko Wen-je (柯文哲) of the situation.

Ko said Liu and Huang had been separated and the Department of Labor would investigate, after Ko was questioned about the matter by KMT Taipei City Councilor Wang Hong-wei (王鴻薇) at the Mayoral Interpellation Sessions, according to CNA.

Ko Wen-je and Huang Jing-ying (CNA photo)
sexual harassment
Me Too
Feminism
glass ceiling
workplace harassment
speak up
Taipei City Governemnt

