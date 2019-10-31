TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – African swine fever will continue its expansion across Asia, with no country able to stay outside its reach completely, the head of the World Organization for Animal Health (OIE) told the Reuters news agency Wednesday (October 30).

Taiwan has so far succeeded in eluding the virus due to strict border controls and checks on passengers arriving from affected countries.

However, the threat was global partly due to the wide range of possibilities for contamination, including travelers carrying pork products to other countries and discarding them, where they could be recycled to feed other animals, according to OIE Director General Monique Eloit.

She failed to see any improvement in the short term, with more outbreaks in affected countries and a high likelihood of expansion to neighboring areas, Reuters reported.

Mentioning China, Eloit expressed satisfaction with measures announced by the authorities, but questioned whether they would be fully implemented in such a large country.

The communist country says its number of hogs had been reduced by 40 percent over the year up to September, but the true situation is believed to be worse by industry insiders, according to Reuters.

