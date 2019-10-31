20 Taiwan documentary films tour Thailand

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Twenty Taiwanese documentaries are being screened in Bangkok until Sunday (Nov. 3), as part of the Taiwan Documentary Film Festival, which opened on Wednesday (Oct. 30).

This is the second year that Taiwan’s representative office in Thailand has organized the Taiwan Documentary Film Festival. It has done so in partnership with the Taiwan Film Institute, Taiwan Docs, and Thai Media Fund, among other organizations.

The majority of selections for this year’s film festival, which includes nine documentary films and more than a dozen short films, provide a glimpse into the everyday life of contemporary Taiwanese society and reflect on the history of the island, said the Ministry of Culture via a press statement. Thai audiences are welcome to experience for themselves through the medium of film the richness of Taiwan culture, it added.

Several award-winning documentaries are being shown and include, “Blood Amber,” a 2018 work from Taiwan-based Myanmar director Lee Yong Chao (李永超). The powerful portrayal of poverty and war was awarded Best Documentary at the Asia-Pacific Film Festival last year.

Also showing are “Your Face,” Best Documentary for the 2019 Taipei Film Festival, by Malaysia-born Taiwanese director Tsai Ming-Liang (蔡明亮); and “Our Youth in Taiwan,” which was honored at Taiwan’s Golden Horse Film Awards in 2018.

Taiwan’s representative office in Thailand said the film festival aims to promote exchanges between Taiwan and the Southeast Asian nation through cinema, art, and culture. The office has worked with SF Thailand’s Doc Club Theater on the screenings, and will organize talks delivered by Taiwanese filmmakers in the following days.

On the opening day, three directors, including Lee Yong Chao, Elvis Lu (盧盈良), and Wu Yao-tung (吳耀東) took part in a workshop, sharing their experiences and exchanging ideas with professionals in Thailand’s film industry. According to MOC, after the film festival is concluded in Bankok on Sunday, some of the films will tour Chiang Mai and Khon Kaen and be screened at selected theaters on, respectively, Nov. 9 and 10.