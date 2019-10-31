TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — His curiosity piqued by pizza purists furor over the Domino's pearl milk tea pizza, a UC Irvine scholar says that the sacchariferous pie is "incredible" and that "They nailed it."

On Monday (Oct. 27), news broke that Domino's Taiwan is offering a limited-edition "Brown Sugar Pearl Milk Tea Pizza." Many Western netizens soon expressed their horror at the unholy union of New York crust, mozzarella cheese, tapioca pearls, and mochi.

Undaunted by netizens' cries of sacrilege, UC Irvine Ph.D. candidate in Political Science Lev Nachman, 27, at 7:41 p.m. on Tuesday daringly declared on Twitter that he had ordered a box of the controversial confection. Scarcely nine minutes later, Nachman announced:

"Omg it's incredible. They nailed it. Not joking, everyone here needs to try this. The pizza is savory, but it's sweetened with honey on top, the boba aren't mushy, and the whole thing is 超級Q af."



(Photo by Lev Nachman)

He then teased the naysayers by flaunting a photo of a solitary remaining slice of the pizza on Twitter and wrote, "For all the haters, you should know it's almost gone."

Nachman, a Fullbright research fellow in Taiwan, told Taiwan News, "It's excellent! Everyone should give it a try before judging." When asked if he felt satiated or sickened after consuming the cheesy, chewy concoction, Nachman said, "Satisfied! I plan on unironically ordering it again."



(Photo by Lev Nachman)



(Photo by Lev Nachman)