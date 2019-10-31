TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — U.S. Senator and Armed Services Committee member Joni Ernst (R-IA) said at a briefing of the U.S. Military Readiness Report on Wednesday (Oct. 30) that the country's armed forces might not be sufficient to fight off military challenges from China and Russia.

A recent 500-page analysis released by the Heritage Foundation pointed out that despite improvements in readiness, the U.S. military has only a "marginal" advantage in resources over its major rivals China and Russia. The report's findings showed that there exist great gaps in the quality and quantity of military equipment provided to U.S. soldiers.

At the briefing, Ernst said the report underscored the very real threat posed by the modernization of the Chinese and Russian militaries and warned that the U.S. must be "combat-ready." She also stressed that the American government cannot allow China to invade Taiwan using military force, reported Liberty Times.

Ernst added that Russia aims to destroy the U.S. while China wants to replace it. She urged the government to upgrade its weapons and military resources to guard against the aggressive activities of other nations and protect the core interests of U.S. citizens.