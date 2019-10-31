  1. Home
  2. World

US senator warns of narrowing military gap with China, Russia

Sen. Ernst urges US to boost combat readiness, says China cannot be allowed to invade Taiwan

By Ching-Tse Cheng, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2019/10/31 17:40
US Senator Joni Ernst speaks at the military readiness report hearing. (Twitter photo)

US Senator Joni Ernst speaks at the military readiness report hearing. (Twitter photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — U.S. Senator and Armed Services Committee member Joni Ernst (R-IA) said at a briefing of the U.S. Military Readiness Report on Wednesday (Oct. 30) that the country's armed forces might not be sufficient to fight off military challenges from China and Russia.

A recent 500-page analysis released by the Heritage Foundation pointed out that despite improvements in readiness, the U.S. military has only a "marginal" advantage in resources over its major rivals China and Russia. The report's findings showed that there exist great gaps in the quality and quantity of military equipment provided to U.S. soldiers.

At the briefing, Ernst said the report underscored the very real threat posed by the modernization of the Chinese and Russian militaries and warned that the U.S. must be "combat-ready." She also stressed that the American government cannot allow China to invade Taiwan using military force, reported Liberty Times.

Ernst added that Russia aims to destroy the U.S. while China wants to replace it. She urged the government to upgrade its weapons and military resources to guard against the aggressive activities of other nations and protect the core interests of U.S. citizens.
US Senate
Taiwan-China relations

RELATED ARTICLES

US envoy nominee promises support for Taiwan
US envoy nominee promises support for Taiwan
2019/10/30 16:07
US Senate passes TAIPEI Act by unanimous vote
US Senate passes TAIPEI Act by unanimous vote
2019/10/30 14:24
Taiwan seizes trespassing Chinese boat
Taiwan seizes trespassing Chinese boat
2019/10/24 21:41
President Tsai should improve Taiwan govt.'s treatment of Chinese spouses: TAO spokesman
President Tsai should improve Taiwan govt.'s treatment of Chinese spouses: TAO spokesman
2019/10/16 17:18
Taiwan police help Chinese woman recover NT$10 million from fraudsters
Taiwan police help Chinese woman recover NT$10 million from fraudsters
2019/10/16 15:46