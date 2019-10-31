TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – Taiwan and the United States will conduct their first joint cybersecurity exercises in Taipei next week with the participation of experts from a dozen countries, reports said Thursday (October 31).

The American Institute in Taiwan (AIT) will open the five-day event in the presence of its acting director, Raymond Greene, and officials from Taiwan’s National Security Council on November 4, according the Central News Agency.

The large-scale drills bore witness to rapidly growing Taiwan-U.S. cooperation in the field of cybersecurity, AIT said.

The first two days of the event, the U.S. will provide training linked to the cyber threat posed by North Korea, while the next two days Taiwan and its regional partners will conduct practical cybersecurity drills, ending with a one-day discussion of the results, according to the CNA report.

The international exercises are inspired by the U.S. Department of Homeland Security’s “Cyber Storm,” tests to strengthen the response to a massive hypothetical cyberattack. The simulation takes place every two years, with the next edition expected in the spring of 2020.

