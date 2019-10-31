TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A delegation led by Taiwan's Foreign Minister Joseph Wu (吳釗燮) joined Paraguayan President Mario Abdo Benítez for dinner on Wednesday (Oct. 30) during a three-day visit to the South American country.

According to CNA, Wu and his wife led an agricultural delegation to Paraguay from Oct. 29 to 31 to meet with President Benitez and Paraguayan Foreign Minister Antonio Rivas. Meetings were held to discuss political strategies and ways to strengthen the countries' bilateral partnership.

Lee McClenny, the U.S. envoy to Paraguay, also attended the dinner. He had previously met with Taiwan's ambassador to Paraguay, Diego Chou (周麟), in August to exchange views on relations between Taiwan, the U.S., and Paraguay.

Wu said it is wonderful that Taiwan and Paraguay share the same political and fundamental values. Benítez made a post on Paraguay's Ministry of Foreign Affairs Twitter account saying that the two nation have agreed to expand their trade partnership in the areas of transportation, infrastructure, and agriculture production, reported Liberty Times.



Taiwanese delegation meets Paraguayan officials over dinner. (Ministry of Foreign Affairs photo)