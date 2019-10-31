  1. Home
  2. World

Taiwan's foreign minister concludes visit to Paraguay

Taiwanese delegation reaches agreement with Paraguay to expand trade partnership

By Ching-Tse Cheng, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2019/10/31 16:25
Rivas (left), Benítez (center), Wu. (CNA photo)

Rivas (left), Benítez (center), Wu. (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A delegation led by Taiwan's Foreign Minister Joseph Wu (吳釗燮) joined Paraguayan President Mario Abdo Benítez for dinner on Wednesday (Oct. 30) during a three-day visit to the South American country.

According to CNA, Wu and his wife led an agricultural delegation to Paraguay from Oct. 29 to 31 to meet with President Benitez and Paraguayan Foreign Minister Antonio Rivas. Meetings were held to discuss political strategies and ways to strengthen the countries' bilateral partnership.

Lee McClenny, the U.S. envoy to Paraguay, also attended the dinner. He had previously met with Taiwan's ambassador to Paraguay, Diego Chou (周麟), in August to exchange views on relations between Taiwan, the U.S., and Paraguay.

Wu said it is wonderful that Taiwan and Paraguay share the same political and fundamental values. Benítez made a post on Paraguay's Ministry of Foreign Affairs Twitter account saying that the two nation have agreed to expand their trade partnership in the areas of transportation, infrastructure, and agriculture production, reported Liberty Times.


Taiwanese delegation meets Paraguayan officials over dinner. (Ministry of Foreign Affairs photo)
Paraguay
Joseph Wu
Ministry of Foreign Affairs

RELATED ARTICLES

Taiwan's foreign minister visits Paraguay with agricultural delegation
Taiwan's foreign minister visits Paraguay with agricultural delegation
2019/10/30 10:07
Taiwan envoy backs Turkish president's call to reform UN Security Council
Taiwan envoy backs Turkish president's call to reform UN Security Council
2019/10/27 13:23
Allies voice support for Taiwan's inclusion in Interpol
Allies voice support for Taiwan's inclusion in Interpol
2019/10/20 14:29
After Dior's kowtow to CCP, Taiwan's Foreign Minister calls on world to 'stand up to China'
After Dior's kowtow to CCP, Taiwan's Foreign Minister calls on world to 'stand up to China'
2019/10/19 15:13
Concern Taiwan’s ally Saint Vincent could be next poached by China
Concern Taiwan’s ally Saint Vincent could be next poached by China
2019/10/18 18:11