TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – Deputy Foreign Minister Hsu Szu-chien (徐斯儉) will travel to Tuvalu next week and meet with its new Prime Minister, Kausea Natano, after fears that the Pacific island ally might switch ties to China, reports said Thursday (October 31).

Natano unexpectedly won majority support from the 16-member Tuvalu parliament on September 19 to succeed Enele Sopoaga, considered a close Taiwan ally. Neighboring Kiribati dumped Taipei and switched to Beijing in September. Kiribati and Tuvalu were once known as a single British colony, the Gilbert and Ellice Islands.

Hsu was scheduled to meet acting Governor-General Teniku Talesi, Natano, his deputy Minute Taupo and Foreign Minister Simon Kofe during his November 5-7 visit, the Central News Agency reported.

There were no plans to sign new bilateral agreements during the trip, though Hsu would visit a Taiwanese farm project. Unlike on previous foreign journeys, the deputy minister would not meet with officials from the United States, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA) said.

Prime Minister Natano and the new president of Nauru, Lionel Aingimea, were planning to visit Taiwan in December, according to CNA.

