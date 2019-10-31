TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – The National Palace Museum has issued a budget for the iTaiwan Museum Pass to provide unlimited museum access to Taiwanese citizens throughout the year with the pass scheduled to be released in January.

To promote Taiwan's museums to both local and international visitors, the National Palace Museum has updated its annual museum pass, incorporating restaurant deals and transportation discounts in addition to reduced ticket prices. Taiwanese citizens who purchase the NT$650 iTaiwan Museum Pass will be able to get discounted entry at all state-run museums in Taiwan except the National Museum of Marine Biology and Aquarium in Pingtung County, reported CNA.

Tseng Shueh-ren (曾學仁), secretariat of the National Palace Museum, said that despite the stable number of foreign tourists each year, the museum has still witnessed a decline in the total tickets sold. Tseng said organizers of the museum have decided to follow in the footsteps of Denmark's government and launch the iTaiwan Museum Pass to boost museum visits, according to ETtoday.

Tseng announced that details about the pass will be laid out at a press conference in December and said Taiwanese citizens can order theirs in advance. For foreign museum-goers, a museum day pass will hit the market by the end of 2020, reported Liberty Times.