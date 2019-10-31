Human Rights Watch alleged Thursday that US-backed Afghan forces "committed summary executions and other grave abuses without accountability."

"In case after case, these forces have simply shot people in their custody and consigned entire communities to the terror of abusive night raids and indiscriminate airstrikes," said Patricia Gossman, associate Asia director and author of the report.

Details of the report

The 50-page report, based on interviews with local residents, claims:

Strike forces unlawfully killed civilians during night raids;

Detainees were forcibly disappeared;

Healthcare centers treating alleged insurgents were attacked;

Civilian casualties have increased dramatically in the last two years.

