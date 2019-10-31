TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Unesco World Heritage site Shuri Castle, which suffered extensive damage from a fire on Thursday (Oct. 31), had been reconstructed over the years using Taiwan Cypress timber.

The Naha City Fire Department in Japan's southern prefecture of Okinawa received a report at 2:40 a.m. that a fire had broken out at the castle, reported NHK. The blaze reportedly started in the castle's main hall, the Seiden temple, and quickly spread to the nearby Hokuden structure.

Both the Seiden temple and Hokuden structure have since burned completely to the ground. A total of six structures have reportedly suffered damage from the flames.



(AP photo)

A scholar involved on the castle's restoration over the decades was in complete disbelief at the disaster. He pointed out that Taiwan Cypress (檜木) was imported from Taiwan's Yilan County to reconstruct the structures in the castle, reported NewTalk.

Kurayoshi Takara, a professor emeritus at Ryukyu University, who participated in the restoration of Shuri Castle, was speechless at the sight of the entire complex going up in flames. He told NHK the building was a symbol of the history of the Ryukyu Islands and had been painstakingly rebuilt through the hard work of many people.

Dana Masayuki, curator of the Okinawa Prefectural Museum & Art Museum and participant in the restoration of the castle, told NHK that because he knew how much hard work went into its reconstruction, he still could not believe it happened. He said when the restoration project first started, there was nothing to refer to and no craftsmen still alive who had worked on the castle.



(AP photo)

"Even the wood was shipped from Taiwan," said Masayuki. He said that the restoration of Shuri Castle drew on the wisdom of many people.

The castle was built during the Ryukyu Dynasty nearly 500 years ago and was deemed a Japanese national treasure in 1933. However, the castle was previously burned to the ground by U.S. forces during the Battle of Okinawa during WWII because it served as the headquarters of the Imperial Japanese army.

The front gate was first restored in 1958, while the main hall was not restored until 1992. The remnants of the original castle were designated a UNESCO World Heritage Site in 2000.



Restored Seiden Temple before Thursday's fire. (AP photo)