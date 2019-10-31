  1. Home
Report says CIA-trained Afghan forces behind war atrocities

By  Associated Press
2019/10/31 13:55
FILE - In this Oct. 1, 2019, photo, Mohammad Hasan, who lost seven members of his family in a U.S. air strike, speaks with an Associated Press reporte

EDS NOTE: GRAPHIC CONTENT - FILE - In this Oct. 1, 2019 file photo, Ibrahim Malikzada shows a picture of four brother who were killed during a raid by

FILE - In this Oct. 1, 2019, file photo, Abdul Jabar, who lost four members of his family, shows name list of villagers who were killed in an airstrik

FILE - In this Oct. 1, 2019 photo, Mohammad Yaqoob Malikzada points to a picture that includes four brothers, who were killed during a raid by the Afg

ISLAMABAD (AP) — A new report by Human Rights Watch documents what it says are mounting atrocities by CIA-trained Afghan forces and increasing civilian casualties at the hands of both U.S. and Afghan forces. It also demands probes into whether American forces committed war crimes in Afghanistan.

The 50-page report released on Thursday comes after a nearly two-year investigation into allegations of rights abuses by U.S.-backed Afghan forces, which include extrajudicial killings and enforces disappearances.

It says any peace deal to end Afghanistan's 18-year war should also decide the fate of these forces that operate with seeming impunity, by either disbanding them or bringing them under the control of the Defense Ministry.

The report says the Afghan security units have not brought stability but "undermined Afghan institutions and put many Afghans at risk."