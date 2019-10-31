TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) and former Premier William Lai (賴清德) might meet in public for the first time since their primary rivalry at a campaign event in Tainan Saturday (November 2), according to media reports.

Efforts have continued to have Tsai select Lai, who competed against her in the presidential primaries earlier this year, as her vice-presidential running mate for the January 11, 2020 elections.

The former premier did not show up at a concert in Tainan on September 14 and at the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) congress on September 28 where he might have met the president, but he later campaigned on Tsai’s behalf during a tour of Taiwanese communities in the United States.

Since both were scheduled to campaign in Tainan this Saturday, the likelihood was high that they would meet in public, said the southern city’s mayor Huang Wei-cher (黃偉哲).

However, while the schedules of both leaders overlapped, there was always a possibility that they had to hurry off to another location and might just miss each other, the Central News Agency quoted the DPP mayor as saying.

The public meeting was most likely to occur at the launch of campaign offices for two legislators known as close supporters of ex-Premier Lai, according to CNA.

