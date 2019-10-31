  1. Home
Through Wednesday, October 30, 2019

By  Associated Press
2019/10/31 13:53
GP G A PTS
Leon Draisaitl, EDM 14 12 13 25
David Pastrnak, BOS 12 12 12 24
John Carlson, WAS 14 7 16 23
Connor McDavid, EDM 14 6 17 23
Brad Marchand, BOS 12 7 14 21
Alex Ovechkin, WAS 14 11 7 18
Elias Pettersson, VAN 12 4 14 18
Jack Eichel, BUF 13 7 10 17
Nathan MacKinnon, COL 12 7 10 17
Sidney Crosby, PIT 13 5 12 17
Auston Matthews, TOR 14 11 5 16
Mark Stone, VEG 13 7 9 16
Mitchell Marner, TOR 14 3 13 16
Jonathan Huberdeau, FLA 13 7 8 15
Aleksander Barkov, FLA 13 1 14 15
3 tied with 14 pts.