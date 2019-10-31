All Times EDT EASTERN CONFERENCE Atlantic Division GP W L OT Pts GF GA Boston 12 9 1 2 20 41 25 Buffalo 13 9 2 2 20 44 33 Florida 13 6 3 4 16 47 51 Toronto 14 6 5 3 15 49 49 Montreal 12 6 4 2 14 45 37 Tampa Bay 12 6 4 2 14 42 42 Detroit 13 4 8 1 9 30 46 Ottawa 11 3 7 1 7 29 37 Metropolitan Division GP W L OT Pts GF GA Washington 14 9 2 3 21 54 46 Carolina 12 8 3 1 17 39 30 N.Y. Islanders 11 8 3 0 16 34 27 Pittsburgh 13 8 5 0 16 46 31 Columbus 12 5 5 2 12 31 43 Philadelphia 11 5 5 1 11 36 38 N.Y. Rangers 10 4 5 1 9 33 35 New Jersey 10 2 5 3 7 28 43 WESTERN CONFERENCE Central Division GP W L OT Pts GF GA Colorado 12 8 2 2 18 47 34 Nashville 12 8 3 1 17 48 34 St. Louis 13 7 3 3 17 39 40 Winnipeg 13 6 7 0 12 36 44 Dallas 14 5 8 1 11 31 39 Chicago 11 3 6 2 8 25 34 Minnesota 13 4 9 0 8 30 45 Pacific Division GP W L OT Pts GF GA Edmonton 14 9 4 1 19 42 37 Vancouver 12 8 3 1 17 47 30 Vegas 13 8 5 0 16 42 36 Anaheim 14 8 6 0 16 39 35 Arizona 12 7 4 1 15 35 28 Calgary 14 6 6 2 14 37 41 San Jose 13 4 8 1 9 32 48 Los Angeles 13 4 9 0 8 34 54

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

Tuesday's Games

Pittsburgh 7, Philadelphia 1

Boston 5, San Jose 1

Carolina 2, Calgary 1

Washington 4, Toronto 3, OT

Detroit 3, Edmonton 1

N.Y. Rangers 4, Tampa Bay 1

Nashville 3, Chicago 0

Dallas 6, Minnesota 3

Anaheim 7, Winnipeg 4

Wednesday's Games

Tampa Bay 7, New Jersey 6, OT

Edmonton 4, Columbus 1

St. Louis 2, Minnesota 1

Florida 4, Colorado 3, OT

Montreal 4, Arizona 1

Vancouver 5, Los Angeles 3

Thursday's Games

Calgary at Nashville, 8 p.m.

Montreal at Vegas, 10 p.m.

Friday's Games

Tampa Bay vs. N.Y. Islanders at Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum, 7 p.m.

Philadelphia at New Jersey, 7 p.m.

Buffalo at Washington, 7 p.m.

Detroit at Carolina, 7:30 p.m.

Columbus at St. Louis, 8 p.m.

Dallas at Colorado, 9 p.m.

Vancouver at Anaheim, 10 p.m.

Winnipeg at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Edmonton at Pittsburgh, 1 p.m.

N.Y. Rangers at Nashville, 2 p.m.

N.Y. Islanders at Buffalo, 7 p.m.

Ottawa at Boston, 7 p.m.

Detroit at Florida, 7 p.m.

Calgary at Columbus, 7 p.m.

Montreal at Dallas, 7 p.m.

New Jersey at Carolina, 7 p.m.

Toronto at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

St. Louis at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Colorado at Arizona, 9 p.m.

Winnipeg at Vegas, 10 p.m.

Vancouver at San Jose, 10 p.m.

Chicago at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.