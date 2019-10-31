|All Times EDT
|EASTERN CONFERENCE
|Atlantic Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Boston
|12
|9
|1
|2
|20
|41
|25
|Buffalo
|13
|9
|2
|2
|20
|44
|33
|Florida
|13
|6
|3
|4
|16
|47
|51
|Toronto
|14
|6
|5
|3
|15
|49
|49
|Tampa Bay
|12
|6
|4
|2
|14
|42
|42
|Montreal
|12
|6
|4
|2
|14
|45
|37
|Detroit
|13
|4
|8
|1
|9
|30
|46
|Ottawa
|11
|3
|7
|1
|7
|29
|37
|Metropolitan Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Washington
|14
|9
|2
|3
|21
|54
|46
|Carolina
|12
|8
|3
|1
|17
|39
|30
|N.Y. Islanders
|11
|8
|3
|0
|16
|34
|27
|Pittsburgh
|13
|8
|5
|0
|16
|46
|31
|Columbus
|12
|5
|5
|2
|12
|31
|43
|Philadelphia
|11
|5
|5
|1
|11
|36
|38
|N.Y. Rangers
|10
|4
|5
|1
|9
|33
|35
|New Jersey
|10
|2
|5
|3
|7
|28
|43
|WESTERN CONFERENCE
|Central Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Colorado
|12
|8
|2
|2
|18
|47
|34
|Nashville
|12
|8
|3
|1
|17
|48
|34
|St. Louis
|13
|7
|3
|3
|17
|39
|40
|Winnipeg
|13
|6
|7
|0
|12
|36
|44
|Dallas
|14
|5
|8
|1
|11
|31
|39
|Chicago
|11
|3
|6
|2
|8
|25
|34
|Minnesota
|13
|4
|9
|0
|8
|30
|45
|Pacific Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Edmonton
|14
|9
|4
|1
|19
|42
|37
|Vegas
|13
|8
|5
|0
|16
|42
|36
|Anaheim
|14
|8
|6
|0
|16
|39
|35
|Vancouver
|11
|7
|3
|1
|15
|42
|27
|Arizona
|12
|7
|4
|1
|15
|35
|28
|Calgary
|14
|6
|6
|2
|14
|37
|41
|San Jose
|13
|4
|8
|1
|9
|32
|48
|Los Angeles
|12
|4
|8
|0
|8
|31
|49
NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.
|Tuesday's Games
Pittsburgh 7, Philadelphia 1
Boston 5, San Jose 1
Carolina 2, Calgary 1
Washington 4, Toronto 3, OT
Detroit 3, Edmonton 1
N.Y. Rangers 4, Tampa Bay 1
Nashville 3, Chicago 0
Dallas 6, Minnesota 3
Anaheim 7, Winnipeg 4
|Wednesday's Games
Tampa Bay 7, New Jersey 6, OT
Edmonton 4, Columbus 1
St. Louis 2, Minnesota 1
Florida 4, Colorado 3, OT
Montreal 4, Arizona 1
Vancouver at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.
|Thursday's Games
Calgary at Nashville, 8 p.m.
Montreal at Vegas, 10 p.m.
|Friday's Games
Tampa Bay vs. N.Y. Islanders at Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum, 7 p.m.
Philadelphia at New Jersey, 7 p.m.
Buffalo at Washington, 7 p.m.
Detroit at Carolina, 7:30 p.m.
Columbus at St. Louis, 8 p.m.
Dallas at Colorado, 9 p.m.
Vancouver at Anaheim, 10 p.m.
Winnipeg at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.
|Saturday's Games
Edmonton at Pittsburgh, 1 p.m.
N.Y. Rangers at Nashville, 2 p.m.
N.Y. Islanders at Buffalo, 7 p.m.
Ottawa at Boston, 7 p.m.
Detroit at Florida, 7 p.m.
Calgary at Columbus, 7 p.m.
Montreal at Dallas, 7 p.m.
New Jersey at Carolina, 7 p.m.
Toronto at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.
St. Louis at Minnesota, 8 p.m.
Colorado at Arizona, 9 p.m.
Winnipeg at Vegas, 10 p.m.
Vancouver at San Jose, 10 p.m.
Chicago at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.