FILE - In this Aug. 9, 2019, file photo, an Indian national flag, left, flies next to a Jammu and Kashmir state flag on the government secretariat bui
FILE - In this Friday, Aug. 9, 2019, file photo, Kashmiri women hold a banner that reads: "This country is ours and we will decide its future," during
FILE - In this Aug. 10, 2019, file photo, Indian paramilitary soldiers close a street using barbed wire in Srinagar, Indian controlled Kashmir. India
FILE- In this Aug. 9, 2019, file photo, Pakistan Rangers soldiers face Indian Border Security Force soldiers at a daily closing ceremony on the Indian
FILE - In this Aug. 23, 2019, file photo, Kashmiri men shout freedom slogans during a protest against New Delhi's tightened grip on the disputed regio
FILE - In this Aug. 5, 2019, file photo, left party supporters and students shout slogans during a protest against the Indian government revoking Kash
FILE - In this Aug. 30, 2019, file photo, a masked Kashmiri protester shouts freedom slogans in Srinagar, Indian controlled Kashmir. India on Thursday
FILE - In this Sept. 3, 2019, file photo, Kashmiris wait to register their numbers before calling from a free public telephone provided by Indian para
SRINAGAR, India (AP) — India has formally implemented legislation approved by Parliament in early August that removes Indian-controlled Kashmir's semi-autonomous status and begins direct federal rule of the disputed area.
The legislation divides the former state of Jammu-Kashmir into two federally governed territories.
The Hindu nationalist-led government of Prime Minister Narendra Modi sent thousands of additional troops and arrested anti-India as well as pro-India activists before imposing the changes in the Muslim-majority region. The most visible ones are the absence of Kashmir's own flag and constitution, which were eliminated as part of the region's new status.
But the most contentious change for many people is the threat of land grabs by Indians outside the region with the formal abrogation of a clause in the Indian Constitution that safeguarded Kashmiris' exclusive right to land ownership.