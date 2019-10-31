  1. Home
Danish cyclist sits for pic on Taiwanese family tomb altar

Ghoulish gaffe: Danish cyclist incenses Taiwanese for posing for photo on family tomb altar

By Keoni Everington, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2019/10/31 13:04
(Photo from Facebook page 爆笑公社)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A Danish cyclist raised hackles in Taiwan for a strict taboo he violated by posing for a photo while sitting on the alter of a Taiwanese family's tomb.

Taiwanese observe many taboos regarding the respect for spirits of ancestors and lost souls, more politely referred to as "Good Brothers" (好兄弟). On Tuesday (Oct. 29), a Taiwanese netizen posted on Baoxiao Commune (爆笑公社) an Instagram photo of a foreign cyclist sitting on top of the alter for a family's tomb.

In the photo, a man can be seen wearing biker shorts and still donning a helmet as he sits on the altar. The man poses for the photo with his legs splayed open and his arms on top walls like he's sitting in a recliner or throne.

The cyclist places his feet on either side of the incense burner, which still has incense sticks in it. He also irreverently places a bicycle on both sides of the front of the tomb.

Over the photo, the netizen added the caption "Oh no, I need to tell this foreigner that is not a chair. I'm very nervous." Later, a netizen familiar with the matter identified the man in the photo as a 21-year-old cyclist from Denmark surnamed Charmig, reported ETtoday.

Charmig had recently visited Taiwan to take part in the Taiwan Kom Challenge, according to the report. After completing the race, he toured all over Taiwan and enjoyed the beautiful scenery of Taiwan's mountains and forests.

After his tomb photo was wildly spread on the internet, he was informed of the actual purpose of the altar. Once he realized he had committed a phantom faux pas, he immediately deleted it from Instagram.
