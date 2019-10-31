House Rules Committee member Rep. Norma Torres, D-Calif., argues a point as the panels holds a markup of the resolution that will formalize the next s
WASHINGTON (AP) — House Democrats and Republicans alike are rounding up votes on the ground rules for considering the impeachment of President Donald Trump.
A near party-line vote is expected Thursday on the eight pages of procedures, which are certain to be passed in the Democratic-controlled House. While Republicans say the process has been secretive and tilted against them, Democrats counter that their plan follows impeachment efforts in the past.
The investigation is focused on Trump's efforts to push Ukraine to investigate his Democratic political opponents by withholding military aid and an Oval Office meeting craved by the country's new president.
It is likely to take weeks or more before House lawmakers vote on whether to impeach Trump. If they do impeach, the Senate would decide whether to remove Trump from office.