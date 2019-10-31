TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – Taiwan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs awarded the former American Institute in Taiwan (AIT) chairman, Richard Bush, the Grand Medal of Diplomacy on Wednesday (Oct. 30) to show its gratitude for all the contributions he has made to improve US-Taiwan relations.

Currently serving as the director of the Brooking Institution's Center for Northeast Asian Policy Studies (CNAPS), Bush was the chairman of the AIT from 1997 to 2002. After the medal conferment ceremony, Bush humbly told the press that he did not deserve the honor because the improvement of U.S.-Taiwan relations is the accomplishment of many people from both countries.

Bush said he has been paying great attention to Taiwan's relationship with China and understands that the former is facing difficult challenges. However, Bush expressed confidence that Taiwan's democracy will persist and overcome any difficulties posed by the Chinese government, reported Radio Taiwan International.

When asked about the Taipei Act recently passed by the U.S. Senate, Bush said the act showed the U.S.'s determination to support Taiwan and maintain and expand its place in the international community, reported CNA.