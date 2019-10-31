Japanese Justice Minister Katsuyuki Kawai (pictured) handed in his resignation on Thursday and said he would look into the fraud allegations.

The announcement came after the Shukan Bunshan weekly magazine reported that Kawai's office had handed out gifts to constituents ahead of July polls, while his wife, fellow ruling party lawmaker Anri Kawai, had paid campaign staffers more than the upper threshold allowed by law.

Kawai denied wrongdoing, but told reporters he was stepping down because he did not want to damage public trust in the justice system.

Prime Minister Shinzo Abe appointed Kawai as justice minister in a cabinet reshuffle last month. He is the second cabinet member to quit in less than a week following Isshu Sugawara's resignation as trade and industry minister on Friday.

Sugawara's departure was triggered by allegations that his office broke the law by providing money and gifts, such as melons and crabs, to supporters in his Tokyo constituency.

Abe told a press conference that he bore responsibility for appointing the two first-time ministers in September.

"I would like to offer my apology to the public," Abe said. "I will fulfill my responsibility of regaining the people's trust."

Abe added that Kawai would be replaced by Masako Mori, a former minister in charge of gender equality.

nm/se (Reuters, dpa)

