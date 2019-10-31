TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The former chairman of the Institute for Information Industry (III) and HP Taiwan, was found dead on Thursday morning (Oct. 31), after apparently committing suicide by leaping from a building in Taipei City.

At 12:30 a.m., Taipei police received a report that a 70-year-old man had fallen from a building near Fuxing South Road, Section 2 in Taipei's Da'an District, reported TechNews. When paramedics arrived on the scene, they found the man had no vital signs.

Paramedics immediately rushed the man to Cathay General Hospital for treatment. However, he succumbed to his injuries and was declared dead upon arrival, according to the report.

Police identified the man as Huang Ho-ming (黃河明), who had formerly served as chairman of III, an industrial research group under the Ministry of Economic Affairs, as well as Hewlett Packard Taiwan. He was a well-known entrepreneur in Taiwan and his eldest son, Huang Shih-chia (黃世嘉), is the founder of Nordic (北歐櫥窗).