  1. Home
  2. Society

Former III, HP Taiwan chairman leaps to his death from Taipei building

Former chairman of III, HP Taiwan plunges to his death from building in Taipei's Da'an District

By Keoni Everington, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2019/10/31 11:28
(Photo from facebook.com/Atelligent)

(Photo from facebook.com/Atelligent)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The former chairman of the Institute for Information Industry (III) and HP Taiwan, was found dead on Thursday morning (Oct. 31), after apparently committing suicide by leaping from a building in Taipei City.

At 12:30 a.m., Taipei police received a report that a 70-year-old man had fallen from a building near Fuxing South Road, Section 2 in Taipei's Da'an District, reported TechNews. When paramedics arrived on the scene, they found the man had no vital signs.

Paramedics immediately rushed the man to Cathay General Hospital for treatment. However, he succumbed to his injuries and was declared dead upon arrival, according to the report.

Police identified the man as Huang Ho-ming (黃河明), who had formerly served as chairman of III, an industrial research group under the Ministry of Economic Affairs, as well as Hewlett Packard Taiwan. He was a well-known entrepreneur in Taiwan and his eldest son, Huang Shih-chia (黃世嘉), is the founder of Nordic (北歐櫥窗).
III
Institute for Information Industry
suicide
Suicide in Taiwan

RELATED ARTICLES

Instagram bans drawings and images with suicide content
Instagram bans drawings and images with suicide content
2019/10/30 17:57
Taiwan's Institute for Information Industry signs MoU with Tokyo City University
Taiwan's Institute for Information Industry signs MoU with Tokyo City University
2019/10/25 14:43
Taiwan AI dialogue system more than 85% accurate
Taiwan AI dialogue system more than 85% accurate
2019/09/26 19:06
Taiwan's Tien-Kung III missile modified for ship-based launch platforms
Taiwan's Tien-Kung III missile modified for ship-based launch platforms
2019/09/24 17:07
Two women suspected of double suicide in New Taipei
Two women suspected of double suicide in New Taipei
2019/09/07 14:48