Taiwan and Japan capped off two days of talks at a bilateral economic and trade conference on Wednesday with the signing of four memoranda of understanding, including one on mutual recognition of their respective organic food certifications.



The four MOUs were signed by representatives of the two countries at the conclusion of the Taiwan-Japan Economic and Trade Conference in Tokyo.



Under the MOU on organic food, Taiwan and Japan committed to mutual recognition of the relevant certifications, an understanding that will be converted into a formal agreement and take effect before the end of 2019, according to Taiwan's Council of Agriculture (COA).



With the lower export certification costs, organic Taiwanese products such as tea leaves and processed grains will become increasingly competitive on the Japanese market, the COA said.



Similar agreements are being negotiated with the United States, Canada, Australia, New Zealand, and India, the COA said.



Meanwhile, Taiwan and Japan also signed two MOUs to increase information sharing between their patent authorities.



At a press conference Wednesday, Wu Chun-i (吳俊逸) of the Taiwan Intellectual Property Office said Taiwan receives more patent applications from Japan than from any other country -- about 10,000 per year -- while Taiwanese applications to Japan averaged about 3,000 a year.



The fourth MOU signed by the two countries was a wide-ranging environmental agreement on bilateral cooperation in areas such as education initiatives, environmental impact assessments, and marine pollution.