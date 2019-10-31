  1. Home
Cardboard cutouts of Mayor Han occupy Kaohsiung City Council

DPP legislators set up 25 cardboard Han Kuo-yus at city council meeting to mock his absence

By Ching-Tse Cheng, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2019/10/31 11:45
Cardboard cutouts of Han Kuo-yu. (Facebook photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — During Thursday's first interpellation session at Kaohsiung City Council, Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) legislators placed 25 cardboard cutouts of Kaohsiung Mayor and Kuomintang (KMT) presidential candidate Han Kuo-yu (韓國瑜) in their seats, mocking his absence.

Han announced on Oct. 16 that he would take a three-month leave from office for his presidential campaign. DPP legislators have said that city mayors normally attend the interpellation sessions, but with Han's absence, they could only discuss the financial budget and challenges facing the city with KMT administrators.

DPP Councilor Chiu Chun-hsien (邱俊憲) said that the cardboard cutouts were placed there to highlight the absurdity of Han's leave. He added that Han had chosen to avoid the supervision of the legislators because that would reveal his lack of ability in city administration, reported SET News.

KMT legislator Chiu Yu-hsuan (邱于軒) criticized her colleagues for turning the city council into a farmer's market, but the DPP legislators responded that the cutouts only emphasized that the city has an "invisible mayor," reported Liberty Times. Han has stirred up a number of controversies since announcing his run for president of Taiwan less than a year after being elected Kaohsiung mayor.
