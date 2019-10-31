MEXICO CITY (AP) — Two adults and one child are dead and five kids and three women are wounded following a shooting attack on a party at a home in Mexico City.

The Mexico City prosecutor's office said a 4-year-old boy was killed in the attack just after midnight.

Wounded by gunfire were two 2-year-olds, an 11-month-old baby, and boys aged 4 and 10. There was no immediate information on their condition.

The office said the gunmen fled following the early Wednesday attack on the home in the low-income east-side borough of Iztapalapa.