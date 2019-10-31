Scottish Results

  1. Home
By  Associated Press
2019/10/31 06:20

EDINBURGH, SCOTLAND (AP) - Results from Scotch football:

Scotland Premiership Saturday's Matches

Hibernian FC 2, Ross County 2

Kilmarnock 1, St Mirren FC 0

Livingston FC 0, Hearts 0

St. Johnstone 3, Hamilton Academical 2

Sunday's Matches

Aberdeen 0, Celtic 4

Rangers 2, Motherwell 1

Wednesday's Matches

Celtic 2, St Mirren FC 0

Hamilton Academical 0, Aberdeen 1

Hibernian FC 2, Livingston FC 2

Motherwell 2, Kilmarnock 1

Ross County 0, Rangers 4

St. Johnstone 1, Hearts 0

Saturday's Matches

Aberdeen (Scotland) vs. Kilmarnock (Scotland)

Hamilton Academical (Scotland) vs. Ross County (Scotland)

Motherwell (Scotland) vs. Livingston FC (Scotland)

Rangers vs. St. Johnstone ppd.

Saturday's Matches

Hearts (Scotland) vs. St Mirren FC (Scotland)

Kilmarnock (Scotland) vs. Hamilton Academical (Scotland)

Ross County (Scotland) vs. Aberdeen (Scotland)

St. Johnstone (Scotland) vs. Hibernian FC (Scotland)

Sunday's Matches

Celtic (Scotland) vs. Motherwell (Scotland)

Livingston FC (Scotland) vs. Rangers (Scotland)