BOSTON (AP) — A top federal immigration official is taking responsibility for his agency's now rescinded decision to stop considering requests from immigrants seeking to defer deportation for medical treatment and other hardships.

Acting U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services Director Ken Cuccinelli said in congressional testimony Wednesday that he was solely responsible for the widely criticized Aug. 7 policy change.

He said "it was a mistake" how the initial decision was rolled out, but defended its rationale, citing his agency's heavy caseload.

Cuccinelli also stressed he didn't foresee further changes to the policy.

The former Virginia Attorney General is on Trump's shortlist to succeed outgoing Acting Homeland Security Secretary Kevin McAleenan.

McAleenan had reversed Cuccinelli's decision last month after Boston civil rights groups filed a federal lawsuit and the House Oversight Committee held a contentious hearing .