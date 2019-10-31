  1. Home
BC-US--Cocoa, US

By  Associated Press
2019/10/31 03:19

New York (AP) — Cocoa futures trading on the IntercontinentalExchange (ICE) Wednesday: (10 metric tons; $ per ton)

Open High Low Settle Change
Dec 2496 Down 28
Dec 2481 2506 2446 2454 Down 31
Jan 2496 Down 28
Mar 2525 2539 2487 2496 Down 28
May 2523 2534 2490 2498 Down 26
Jul 2512 2519 2481 2487 Down 27
Sep 2489 2495 2461 2465 Down 27
Dec 2456 2459 2429 2432 Down 25
Mar 2428 2428 2402 2402 Down 25
May 2417 2417 2392 2392 Down 25
Jul 2387 Down 26
Sep 2379 Down 26