BC-US--Cocoa, US

New York (AP) — Cocoa futures trading on the IntercontinentalExchange (ICE) Wednesday: (10 metric tons; $ per ton)

Open High Low Settle Change Dec 2496 Down 28 Dec 2481 2506 2446 2454 Down 31 Jan 2496 Down 28 Mar 2525 2539 2487 2496 Down 28 May 2523 2534 2490 2498 Down 26 Jul 2512 2519 2481 2487 Down 27 Sep 2489 2495 2461 2465 Down 27 Dec 2456 2459 2429 2432 Down 25 Mar 2428 2428 2402 2402 Down 25 May 2417 2417 2392 2392 Down 25 Jul 2387 Down 26 Sep 2379 Down 26