BC-US--Cocoa, US

New York (AP) — Cocoa futures trading on the IntercontinentalExchange (ICE) Wednesday: (10 metric tons; $ per ton)
|Open
|High
|Low
|Settle
|Change
|Dec
|2496
|Down
|28
|Dec
|2481
|2506
|2446
|2454
|Down
|31
|Jan
|2496
|Down
|28
|Mar
|2525
|2539
|2487
|2496
|Down
|28
|May
|2523
|2534
|2490
|2498
|Down
|26
|Jul
|2512
|2519
|2481
|2487
|Down
|27
|Sep
|2489
|2495
|2461
|2465
|Down
|27
|Dec
|2456
|2459
|2429
|2432
|Down
|25
|Mar
|2428
|2428
|2402
|2402
|Down
|25
|May
|2417
|2417
|2392
|2392
|Down
|25
|Jul
|2387
|Down
|26
|Sep
|2379
|Down
|26