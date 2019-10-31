BEREA, Ohio (AP) — Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield abruptly ended his interview session, storming off after taking issue with a question.

Mayfield grew increasingly upset Wednesday when a reporter asked about a drive at the end of the first half of Sunday's loss to New England. The 24-year-old, who leads the AFC with 12 interceptions, fired back before disgustedly walking off toward his locker.

Soon after, the fiery Mayfield acknowledged on Twitter that "I'm frustrated. If I was to act like it's okay to lose, then y'all would say that I've gotten complacent. My sense of urgency is at an all time high. And if I offend anybody along the way ... that's too bad."

The Browns (2-5) have lost three straight games and haven't played anywhere close to preseason expectations. Cleveland leads the NFL with 70 penalties.

Cleveland visits Denver (2-6) on Sunday.

